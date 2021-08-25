1 death, 73 new cases reported in U.T.

PUDUCHERRY

25 August 2021 00:20 IST

Puducherry accounts for 30 of the fresh cases

The Union Territory recorded one COVID-19 death, 73 new cases and 103 recoveries on Tuesday.

Karaikal recorded the fatality taking the cumulative toll in the Union Territory to 1,809.

The toll by region is: Puducherry (1,429), Karaikal (235), Yanam (105) and Mahe (40). Puducherry accounted for 30 of the new cases, which were detected from 3,131 tests, followed by Karaikal (19), Yanam (3) and Mahe (21).

The test positivity rate was 2.33%, case fatality rate 1.47% and recovery rate 97.91%. The active cases stood at 765 with 162 persons getting treated in hospitals and 603 persons in home isolation. The Union Territory recorded an aggregate of 1,23,007 cases against 1,20,433 patients recovered.

Meanwhile, 4,066 persons took the jab in the last 24 hours.