Worker’s death at KEM Hospital sparks protest

Mumbai

27 May 2020 02:33 IST

Class IV staﬀ members of civic-run KEM Hospital protested on Tuesday morning after an ailing colleague succumbed while being taken to the hospital.

The deceased, a 32-year-old Thane resident, was on duty till May 18 after which he developed a fever. He was taking treatment from a local doctor. As his condition worsened, he was being brought to KEM Hospital on Sunday when he died on the way in the ambulance.

Pradeep Narkar, head of the Municipal Mazdoor Union, said even when the deceased’s COVID-19 test has not been done, his family should be given all the benefits of insurance as he was working in COVID-19 wards.

The body of the deceased remained in the hospital’s mortuary till Tuesday night. The delay in releasing the body also upset the co-workers. The victim his survived by his wife and mother.

Mr. Narkar said since the outbreak, nearly 18 class IV employees, including helpers, ward boys, and morgue attendant, have succumbed.