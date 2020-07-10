TikTok star uploads private video on Snapchat, gets threats

Navi Mumbai

10 July 2020 23:44 IST

Police trying to locate servers used to upload copies of clip

A Kharghar-based model and actor, known for her TikTok videos, has filed a complaint against two Instagram users and three men, after they allegedly threatened to make her private videos go viral on social media.

The model, who lives with her cousin in Kharghar as her parents are in Nepal, also works in Hindi and Punjabi movies. She had recorded a private video with her boyfriend on June 8.

According to the woman’s complaint registered with the Kharghar police on July 8, she accidentally posted the video on her Snapchat account and realised it two hours later when a friend alerted her. She claimed that she deleted the post immediately, but by then 100 people had viewed it, and at least seven of them had recorded the video.

The three people she has named in the complaint — Shubham Srivastav, Asif and Shoeb Khosa — made the video viral by posting it on their YouTube channel. Two other Instagram users, who are also in possession of the video, threatened to circulate the video on WhatsApp as well. Meanwhile, another unidentified person uploaded the video on a porn site.

“We are investigating the case and are trying to locate the servers from where the videos were uploaded. The cyber cell is also assisting us. We are taking down the uploaded videos which have come to our attention,” said Police Inspector Mahesh Patil from Kharghar police station. A case has been registered under Sections 66 (E) (violation of privacy) and 67 (A) (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act) of the Information Technology Act.

Rise in cyber crime

In a statement released on Friday, the Maharashtra Police Cyber Cell said during the lockdown it has registered 530 cases and arrested 274 people till July 9, of which 42 cases are non-cognisable offences.

Of these, 199 are for objectionable WhatsApp forwards, 223 objectionable Facebook posts, 28 TikTok videos, 15 objectionable tweets, four Instagram posts and 61 cases for other social media mediums, including YouTube channels.