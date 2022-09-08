Three sentenced to life for murder of Malegaon Additional Collector

CBI says the accused beat the official with iron rod and burnt him alive

Special Correspondent Mumbai
September 08, 2022 20:21 IST

A court in Malegaon on Thursday sentenced three accused to life imprisonment for the murder of the Additional Collector of Malegaon, Yashwant Sonawane

The Additional Sessions Judge sentenced Rajendra alias Raju Devidas Shirsath, Macchindra Piraji Suradkar alias Kachru and Ajay Magan Sonawane to life imprisonment.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on April 8, 2011 on the request of the Maharashtra government and took over the investigation from the Manmad police station in Nashik district against 12 accused.

It was alleged that one Popat Shinde was running a dhaba at Jondhalwadi Shivalaya, Nandgaon taluka, Nashik district on Manmad -Nandgaon Road. As per a CBI press release, "The dhaba served as the local point for pilferage, storage and illegal sale of petroleum products wherein oil tankers clandestinely offloaded part of petroleum products, which were stored in cans/barrels etc. and later were sold. These products were meant for the Public Distribution System."

As per the Central agency, "On January 25, 2011, Sonawane was on his way to Nandgaon via Manmad along with his steno-cum-personal assistant and driver. At Jondhalwadi, Sonawane detected the clandestine pilferage and storage of petroleum products at the dhaba being carried out by Shinde and others. The Additional Collector asked the Supply Inspector to prepare panchnama. In the meantime, the accused arrived at the spot and formed an assembly along with other co-accused. He slapped and beat Sonawane with iron rod/nail and burnt him alive by pouring kerosene on him. Shinde also suffered burn injuries while setting Sonawane on fire, who succumbed to the injuries five days later."

