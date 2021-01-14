Thane to have 29 vaccination centres

Navi Mumbai

14 January 2021 00:06 IST

As per the instructions of the Central government, the vaccination exercise will be carried out at 29 centres in Thane district.

The district has received 74,000 doses of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and it has been distributed to six municipal corporations and rural areas.

Of the 29 inoculation centres, four will be in the Thane Municipal Corporation, one in the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation, four in the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, four in the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation, five in the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation, four in the Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation, and seven at the district health centre and the district general hospital.

So far, 60,842 health workers in the district have registered themselves on CoWIN portal. The first phase of vaccination will cover healthcare workers, all employees of government and private health institutions, and Asha and Anganwadi workers.

“At least 100 people will be vaccinated in one centre and each vaccination team will consist of five members. Cold chain for vaccination has been prepared. The district will have 846 vaccinators and 340 supervisors. In the first phase, only health workers will be vaccinated,” Thane district Collector Rajesh Narvekar said.

Of the 60,842 health workers, 15,627 have registered through the Thane civic body, 5,143 through Kalyan-Dombivali civic body, 4,374 through Ulhasnagar civic body, 6,308 through Mira-Bhayander civic body, 2,672 through Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic body and 17,682 through Navi Mumbai civic body, and 9,036 from rural areas.

Of the 74,000 doses, the Thane civic body has received 19,000 doses, 6,000 for Kalyan-Dombivali civic body, 5,000 for Ulhasnagar civic body, 8,000 for Mira-Bhayander civic body, 3,500 for Bhiwandi-Nizampur civic body and 21,000 for the Navi Mumbai civic body, and 11,500 for rural areas.