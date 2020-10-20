Sushant’s house help seeks ₹ 10 lakh for ‘illegal’ detention

Mumbai

20 October 2020 20:30 IST

The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s house help, Dipesh Sawant, has moved the Bombay High Court, seeking a compensation of ₹ 10 lakh for his ‘illegal’ detention by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

A division bench of justices SS Shinde and MS Karnik heard the criminal petition filed by Mr. Sawant, 25, through advocates Ravindra Rathore and Aamir Koradia. He has been out on bail since October 7.

The petition states that on the statement of Kaizan Ebrahim, he was arrested on September 4 and taken in NCB custody at 10 p.m. He was produced before the holiday magistrate court after more than 36 hours, on September 6. The next day, Mr. Ebrahim was granted bail. He, however, continued to remain in custody till September 9. Soon thereafter, he was granted judicial custody. The sessions court rejected his bail enough though all offences are bailable, the petition points out.

The plea mentions that Mr. Sawant’s brother, Vivek, wrote to the Chief Justice of the High Court and other authorities on September 5 about the ‘illegal’ detention. There is absolutely no recovery of any contraband at the instance of Mr. Sawant and there is absolutely no nexus between him and any contraband of commercial quantity. He has been falsely framed and there is no evidence to charge him for offences under the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act, the plea states.

The court adjourned the hearing to November 6 so that the additional solicitor general can be present.