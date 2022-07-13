Rhea Chakraborty delivered marijuana to Sushant: NCB

Rhea Chakraborty. File. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 13, 2022 19:02 IST

‘Rhea Chakraborty procured marijuana multiple times from her brother and others’

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has charged actor Rhea Chakraborty with receiving and delivering marijuana for her boyfriend, late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

On June 14, 2020, Rajput was found dead at his Bandra apartment and the Mumbai police spokesperson and Deputy Commissioner of Police Pranay Ashok had said, “He died by suicide. Mumbai police is investigating. The police have not found any [suicide] note yet.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ms. Chakraborty was arrested on September 8, 2020, on abetment to suicide charge and other sections under the Indian Penal Code. She was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7, 2020.

In its draft charges filed on Wednesday against Ms. Chakraborty, the NCB has said she received multiple deliveries of marijuana from the many co-accused, including her brother Showik, and handed them over to Rajput. The agency states: “Rhea Chakroborty received many deliveries of ganja from Samuel Miranda, Showik Chakroborty, Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to actor late Sushant Singh Rajput and made payments for those deliveries at the instance of Showik and Sushant Singh Rajput during the period from March 2020 to September 2020.”

On July 28, Rajput’s father, K.K. Singh, registered a first information report (FIR) against Ms. Chakraborty at the Rajiv Nagar Police Thana in Patna. She has been booked under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft), 406 (breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On August 7, the Central Bureau of Investigation registered an FIR against Ms Chakraborty, her brother and four others. The FIR has been filed under Sections 306, 341, 342, 380, 406, 420, 506 (criminal intimidation) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC.

On August 26, 2020, the NCB registered a criminal complaint against Ms. Chakraborty and charged under Section 8(c) (produce, manufacture, possess, sell, purchase, transport, warehouse, use, consume, import); 20(b)(ii) (punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis where such contravention relates to small quantity, involves quantity lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity, involves commercial quantity); 22 (punishment for contravention in relation to psychotropic substances); 27A (punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders); 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences); and 29 (punishment for abetment and criminal conspiracy) of the Narcotics Drugs Psychotropic Substances Act.