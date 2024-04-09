Pragya Thakur advised bed rest, NIA tells special court

April 09, 2024 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - Mumbai

BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur, a prime accused in the 2008 Malegaon blast case, is unwell and doctors have advised her bed rest, the National Investigation Agency stated in a compliance report submitted in a special court on Monday.

After taking note of the report, Special NIA Judge A.K. Lahoti allowed Ms. Thakur’s plea for exemption from personal appearance for the day.

The MP from Bhopal had sought exemption from appearance citing health problems, and the court had asked the central agency to verify her health condition and submit a report by Monday. The court, however, directed Ms. Thakur to remain present on April 20 and onwards to record her statement without fail.

The court also asked the probe agency to bring to its notice immediately any more information about the health of the accused.

