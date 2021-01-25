Over 3,000 recoveries recorded in Maharashtra

Pune

25 January 2021 23:15 IST

1,842 new COVID-19 cases in State; active case tally dips to 43,561

Maharashtra on Monday recorded 3,080 recoveries and 1,842 new COVID-19 cases. The active case tally has dipped to 43,561, while the total case tally has touched 20,10,948. Thirty fatalities saw the death toll climb to 50,815 and cumulative recoveries stand at 19,15,344. While the State’s recovery rate is 95.25%, the case fatality stands at 2.53%.

Pune reported over 250 new cases to take its tally to 3,85,708. No deaths were reported and the toll remains constant at 7,901. As per district administration figures, the active case tally stands at 4,888, while the recovery rate is 96.33%. Mumbai reported 348 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,06,398, of which just 6,159 are active. Seven fatalities saw the toll reach 11,311.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 200 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,34,263, of which 3,984 are active. Six deaths saw the death toll reach 3,332.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported no deaths while 39 fresh cases saw the tally rise to 56,066, of which just 674 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,810.

Neighbouring Sangli reported just 12 cases and no deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 50,733, of which just 528 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,779. Kolhapur reported seven cases and zero fatalities as its total case tally reached 49,081, of which just 188 are active. The total death toll stands at 1,671.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported just 38 cases and five fatalities as its total case tally reached 120,212, of which 1,166 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,981. Jalgaon reported 21 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 57,239, of which only 590 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,474.

A total of 2,07,971 people across the State are in home quarantine and 2,360 are in institutional quarantine. “Of 1,42,57,998 laboratory samples tested thus far, 20,10,948 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.10%) have returned positive with over 50,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.