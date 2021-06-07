One killed in Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai

07 June 2021 07:29 IST

According to the BMC, a total of 11 people were rescued by the fire brigade and another six by the locals.

The wall of a house collapsed on an adjacent building in Mumbai’s Bandra area, killing one in the early hours of Monday.

The incident took place at 1.45 a.m. at Rajjak Chawl at Mehak Shop, Kherwadi Road, Bandra (East).

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), a total of 11 people were rescued by the fire brigade and another six by the locals. All were sent to Bandra’s Bhabha & V.N. Desai Hospital.

While Riyaz Ahmad, 28, was declared dead on arrival at the hospital, Nural Haq Haidar Ali Sayyad, 21, suffered minor injuries and his condition is stable.

Four other injured are Salman Atik Khan, 24, Rahul Mohan Khot, 22, Rohan Mohan Khot, 22, and Lata Mohan Khot, 48, and their condition is stable.