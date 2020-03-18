Now, don masks made in prison

Doing their bit: Inmates of Nashik Central Jail stitching masks to help the State fight the spread of COVID-19.

Mumbai

18 March 2020 01:39 IST

Produced by inmates of 9 Central jails they will hit markets soon

To fulfil the growing demand for masks to counter the spread of the novel coronavirus, prisoners in the State’s nine Central jails are producing the protective covering. The masks are now being worn by prison authorities and will soon be available in the market.

Countering shortage

Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the State is facing a shortage of masks and the idea of producing them with the help of inmates struck him. He said, “We discussed whether it can be implemented in Maharashtra. After checking the feasibility, we decided to implement it in all Central jails and the response is overwhelming.”

He said the prison authorities responded to the idea positively. “Not only are the prison authorities using the masks but we will also be supplying them to various distributors. The proceeds from the sale will be deposited in the accounts of the inmates who made them,” said Mr. Deshmukh.

The nine Central jails in the State are located in Taloja, Mumbai, and Thane (South region); Yerawada (Pune) and Kolhapur (West); Nagpur and Amravati (East); and Aurangabad and Nashik Road (Central region).

Police personnel wear masks made by prisoners.

Mr. Deshmukh on Tuesday also held a meeting with senior officials from the Home Department. “All new prisoners will be screened thoroughly for the novel coronavirus and if needed they will be kept in isolation. Apart from them, all prisoners will be screened. Jails with inmates more than their capacity will be shifted to other prisons if required,” said the Minister.

No more visits from kin

Directions have also been issued to jail authorities to cancel all permissions granted to the families of prisoners to visit them. “We have also directed them to send requests to the court to undertake video conferencing for trials wherever possible,” Mr. Deshmukh said.