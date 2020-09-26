Non-implementation of farm Bills will amount to betrayal of farmers: Fadnavis

Mumbai

26 September 2020 01:31 IST

Maharashtra Congress to launch month-long online campaign against Bills today

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said not implementing the farm Bills in Maharashtra would mean nothing less than a betrayal of farmers.

“Every State government will have to implement the laws passed by the Centre. Otherwise, it will be nothing but a betrayal of farmers,” said Mr. Fadnavis. He said it was the Congress that had included these Bills in its 2019 election manifesto.

“If the Congress had itself included these Bills in its manifesto, then how can the party oppose it now? The party should have said that it would implement the Bills if it comes to power and oppose them if another party comes to power,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Congress leader H.K. Patil, who is on his first visit to the State after being appointed Maharashtra in-charge, said the party will continue to oppose the Bills till they are withdrawn. “This is nothing but lies by the BJP that these Bills were part of the Congress manifesto. We never promised such draconian laws,” he said.

The Maharashtra Congress is starting a month-long online campaign against the Bills from Saturday. On Monday, Congress leaders will be meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to hand over a memorandum, demanding the withdrawal of the Bills. The party will also observe October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, as Kisan Majdoor Bachao Divas and launch a month-long signature campaign.

On the declaration of polling dates in Bihar, Mr. Fadnavis, who is the BJP’s co-in-charge in the State, said, “The people of this country and of Bihar stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people of Bihar trust the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modiji. The BJP-JDU alliance will win a massive majority in Bihar.”