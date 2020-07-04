No coordination among MVA allies: Fadnavis

Navi Mumbai

04 July 2020 23:46 IST

Ex-CM says leaders must not let discord reflect in their actions

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday claimed that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders are not supportive of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s decisions.

“The leaders of the other three parties don’t show any support to the CM. Even if they don’t support, at least they should not let their actions reflect the same,” Mr. Fadnavis said, referring to the Nationalist Congress Party and Congress leaders’ displeasure over Mr. Thackeray’s decision to extend the lockdown in the State till July 31.

When asked about Thane Guardian Minister Eknath Shinde allegedly being in dark about the transfers of some of the Municipal Corporation Commissioners, Mr. Fadnavis said, “I have been saying from day one that there seems to be lack of coordination among the leaders of the MVA. This is not the time to transfer Municipal Commissioners.”

Mr. Fadnavis was addressing media after taking stock of the COVID-19 hospitals under Panvel Municipal Corporation and Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

On the COVID-19 situation under the PMC and NMMC, the former CM said, “The cases have increased in the past month and not enough tests are being conducted. More ventilators are also needed. APMC market, which is one of the hotspots from where many were infected, needs more rapid testing.”

Mr. Fadnavis also said government-run hospitals had run out of beds, forcing patients to go to private hospitals where they could get looted. “Corporations will have to make sure that private hospitals do not overcharge patients,” he said.

On Pankaja Munde’s appointment to the national Bharatiya Janata Party committee, Mr. Fadnavis said, “I am a worker of the party so I am there for whoever works in the executive committee. The party has sought some names for the central executive. We have given these names to them. One name you know, there are two-three more names.”