NIA to verify Pragya Thakur’s ‘health’ situation and submit report before court 

April 04, 2024 07:18 am | Updated 07:18 am IST - MUMBAI

A special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on April 3 observed that Pragya Thakur’s continuous absence in the Malegaon blast case hearing is hampering the trail in the case.

The special court directed the NIA Mumbai team to physically verify the health status of Pragya Singh Thakur, the main accuse in the 2008 Malegaon blast case. The court has called for a medical report verification after the Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament has remained absent in a row from the trial proceedings citing medical concerns.

It has been less than a month since the court had issued a bailable warrant against the BJP MP for being repeatedly absent from the court hearings.

Pulling up Ms. Thakur yet again, the special court judge A.K. Lahoti said, “Pragya Singh Thakur’s presence is necessary to record her statement under section 313 of Code of Criminal Procedure. Due to her absence, it is hampering the court proceedings. The submissions of NIA cannot be overlooked as she [Ms. Thakur] has not been appearing before the court for a long time and it is causing delay in trial. I found a substance in the arguments of the prosecuting agency, NIA. Verification of health condition report requires being called from NIA to verify the position/ situation of her [Ms. Thakur’s] medical condition. NIA Mumbai can make correspondence with their unit at Bhopal, verify her health condition and submit the report accordingly on or before April 8.”

The court also added that every time the dates of court hearings were shared with Ms. Thakur in advance.

The court, however, allowed Ms. Thakur’s exemption from appearance for today.

On March 20, Ms. Thakur’s lawyer sought exemption from appearance citing the BJP MP was unfit to appear and was hospitalised due to medical illness.

On March 22, Ms. Thakur appeared with supporting aid and filed an application for bailable warrant cancellation through her lawyer to which court allowed and cancelled the bailable warrant. She claimed to be unwell and was excused from recording her statement that day.

When Ms. Thakur remained absent on a row, the court ordered NIA to physically verify her health condition and submit a report.

