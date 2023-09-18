ADVERTISEMENT

Navi Mumbai man loses more than ₹43 lakh in online 'task fraud'

September 18, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - Thane

The fraudsters contacted the man, a resident of Koparkhairane area, on Whatsapp and told him that he could earn good money if he completed a part-time job involving online tasks, an official said

PTI

A 33-year-old man from Navi Mumbai has become the latest victim of the "online task" fraud and lost more than ₹43 lakh to fraudsters who lured him under the pretext of earning big returns, police said on Monday.

The fraudsters contacted the man, a resident of Koparkhairane area, on Whatsapp and told him that he could earn good money if he completed a part-time job involving online tasks, an official said.

"Hoping to earn good returns, the victim ended up paying ₹43.45 lakh in different bank accounts but never received any remuneration," he said quoting the First Information Report.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case was registered under section 420 (Cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

No arrest has been made so far.

The "online task fraud" typically involves trapping victims by making them perform tasks like liking videos etc. and making small payments initially to win their trust. The victims were later lured to invest money to earn big returns.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US