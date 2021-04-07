Navi Mumbai civic body starts helpline for beds, ambulances

Navi Mumbai

07 April 2021 00:51 IST

Owing to the increasing complaints of non-availability of COVID-19 beds, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Monday started a helpline number — 02227567460 — for those seeking beds and ambulances.

Within 24 hours, over 240 calls were received. “Not all calls were for booking beds. While some were for enquiring if they could dial this number after their test reports came in, some were out of anxiety after experiencing virus symptoms,” an official from the corporation said.

NMMC Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said there had been a rise in the cases of bed rejections. “Even though the NMMC portal would reflect the bed availability, on physically visiting the hospital, patients were denied beds. Hence, we started this helpline number which will have all the data on the bed availability at the civic-run facilities as well as private hospitals,” he said.

Depending on the location, and symptoms, Mr. Bangar said, the caller would be guided about the bed. “Till the time a relative does not confirm successful admission of the patient, we will not close the call. The caller can also seek ambulance service. The helpline centre will continuously be in touch with the nodal officers who would update it about the real-time bed availability,” the Commissioner said.

He also said that the bed availability portal of the civic body would soon be available in application.

Currently, the NMMC has 436 ICU beds and 257 are planned to be added. Besides, there are 3,500 other beds — 2,000 oxygen beds and 1,500 normal beds. In the next 15 days, 2,000 beds would be added to the normal bed category, Mr. Bangar said.

Recruitment of medical staff is currently under way. “Last year, we had hired 700 employees and now an additional 250 have been appointed. The process is still on with close to 1,500 doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff giving interviews daily. Another 250 staffers will be recruited which would suffice our current need,” Mr. Bangar added.

The highest single-day surge of 1,441 COVID-19 cases was reported in Navi Mumbai on April 4.