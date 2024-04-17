Mumbai records the maximum temperature in last 10 years  

April 17, 2024 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - MUMBAI

Mumbai experienced its first heat wave of 2024 on April 16, with Santacruz Observatory recording a maximum temperature of 39.7 degrees which is 6.3 degrees above normal. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a heatwave warning for Mumbai, Raigad and Thane for April 16 and 17.

According to officials from IMD, Mumbai, heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in the districts of North Konkan for tomorrow, including Mumbai.

The last 10 years data of April month (2014 to 2023) shows that the maximum temperature of 39.7 recorded today by Santacruz is the highest in the last 10 years.

Sushma Nair, scientist at IMD, Mumbai, said, “This heatwave warning is issued for April 17 also. The winds in lower levels are predominantly easterly with an anticyclonic circulation in mid-levels. When the maximum temperature of a coastal city exceeds 37 degrees Celsius and departure from normal exceeds 4.5 degrees, a heat wave warning is issued. However, heat wave conditions are likely to abate after April 17. In recent years, we have seen the trend of rising heatwaves in the coastal region.”

Though Some parts of Mumbai particularly suburbs experienced severe heatwaves, Colaba recorded only 35.2 degrees Celsius. Heat is more in the suburbs mainly because of the construction activities in progress.

On April 18 and 19, 2024, hot and humid conditions will prevail, IMD experts said.

Sources in the know of Mumbai Monorail operations said, “Possibly due to the soaring temperature, Mumbai Monorail’s one of the guideway wheel bursts at around 10 a.m. leading to a partial closure of train operations for 3 hours. Passengers had to be de-boarded. This is the only such train system in India and a white elephant for the government. Normal services resumed only at 1 a.m.”

