Mumbai mall blaze: 3,500 people evacuated from adjacent tower

23 October 2020 09:19 IST

Occupants of the 55-storey Orchid Enclave building in Mumbai Central have been evacuated after a major fire in the adjacent City Centre mall.

Mumbai’s City Central mall was caught on fire on Thursday night, resulting in the evacuation of 3,500 residents from an adjacent residential building.

The second floor of the mall caught on fire at around 8.50 p.m. on Thursday. It spread on all three floors despite fire fighting efforts. At 2.41 a.m., the fire brigade department announced the fire as ‘brigade call.’ This means that the fire is a Level 5 one, the highest category, for which fire engines are called from all agencies in the city.

The mall is a ground plus three-floor structure. As per the primary information, the fire originated at the mobile, printer, stationary and furniture shops on the second floor from which it spread to the third floor, said an official communication from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

A total of 24 fire engines, 16 jumbo tanks are on site, and around 250 officials are on the ground.

The evacuated people have been moved to a nearby open ground as a safety precaution.