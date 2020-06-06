Mumbai crosses 46,000 cases

Mumbai

06 June 2020 00:44 IST

For the second time, the city records 54 deaths, the highest in a day

Mumbai recorded 1,149 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, taking its tally to 46,080. The city also recorded 54 more fatalities, equalling the highest number of deaths in a day, pushing the toll to 1,519. The city had reported 54 deaths on May 30.

Of the latest victims, nearly 47 had co-morbidities. The city’s case fatality rate stands at 3.2%. On Friday, nearly 699 patients recovered and returned home. Altogether, 18,797 patients have been discharged, taking the recovery rate to 41%.

Doubling rate improves

Civic officials said the doubling time of cases in Mumbai has increased to 20 days. On May 15, the doubling time was 12 days. However, as the lockdown eases, the civic body anticipates a surge in cases.

Advertising

Advertising

Additional municipal commissioner Suresh Kakani said people have to be more cautious while moving around. “Be it going to a market or to work, people have to wear masks, practice physical distancing and take measure to protect themselves,” said Mr. Kakani. He said efforts to contain the cases will continue but people’s participation will also be important. “We will continue with our testing and screening efforts. The fever clinics will also continue to function,” he said.

Till date, the city has carried out 2.15 lakh tests. According to civic officials, six wards in the city — P North, R Central, R North, R South, S and T — have recorded a growth rate of less than 5%. Overall, the growth rate of cases in the city from May 28 to June 3 was 3.6%.