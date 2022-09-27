Mumbai crime branch arrests businessman Riyaz Bhati in extortion case

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai Police's Anti Extortion Cell on Monday, September 26, 2022, arrested businessman Riyaz Bhati in connection with an extortion case, officials said.

Bhati, who is said to be having links with underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, was wanted in the extortion case registered at the Versova Police Station, an official said.

According to the official, Bhati and Mohammad Salim Iqbal Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, a close relative of Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel, had threatened to kill a businessman from Versova.

A car valued at ₹30 lakh and ₹7.5 lakh cash were extorted from the businessman by Bhati and Salim Fruit, he said.

Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel and Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit have also been named in the FIR, they said.

The Anti Extortion Cell (AEC) of Mumbai crime branch held the accused from Andheri west.

After interrogation at the AEC office, Bhati was placed under arrest, he said, adding the accused will be produced before the court on Tuesday.

In the past, Bhati had been arrested in multiple cases, including extortion, land grabbing and firing.

He had also tried to flee the country by using fake passports in 2015 and 2020, the official added.

Chhota Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit was earlier arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case against D Company syndicate, he said. Salim Fruit is in judicial custody, the official added.

Further probe into the case is underway.