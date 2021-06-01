Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | Mumbai police officer Sunil Mane dismissed from service

Mumbai

Mumbai Police Inspector Sunil Mane, who was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the recovery of an explosives-laden SUV outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence and the subsequent murder of Mansukh Hiran, was dismissed from service on June 1, an official said.

Mr. Mane became the third officer of the Mumbai Police to be sacked from service after Assistant Police Inspectors Sachin Waze and Riyazuddin Kazi.

A total of four policemen, including the three officers and police constable Vinayak Shinde, have been dismissed from service so far in connection with the Ambani security scare case.

The order of Mr. Mane’s dismissal from service with “immediate effect” was issued on June 1 under the Provision of Article 311(2)(b) of the Constitution by Mumbai Police Commissioner, the official said.

Mr. Mane, who headed Unit-12 of the Mumbai Crime Branch, was arrested by the NIA in April and placed under suspension.

Mr. Mane had been transferred to the local arms section in a reshuffle of Crime Branch following the arrest of Mr. Sachin Waze in the Ambani security scare case.

The NIA had claimed Mr. Mane was part of the conspiracy to kill Thane-based businessman Hiran, who purportedly owned the explosives-laden vehicle which was found parked near Mr. Ambani’s house ‘Antilia’ in south Mumbai on February 25. Hiran’s body was found in a creek in Thane on March 5.