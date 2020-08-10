Minor girls die after getting trapped under wood

Navi Mumbai

10 August 2020 23:54 IST

Two minor girls died on Sunday night after being trapped under a heap of wood.

Manju and Ranju Vishwambhar Chaurasiya (9 and 11) were sleeping in a godown where their father stored wood. According to the police, the godown was adjacent to their house at Loncha Galli in Shilphata area of Thane. Around 9 p.m., their dog jumped on the heap of wood kept beside the sleeping girls. The wood fell over and the girls got trapped.

“Hearing the noise, the parents rushed to rescue them. However, the wood was heavy and the girls suffered head injuries and also suffocated. They were declared dead on arrival at a hospital,” a police officer from Daighar police station said.

A report of accidental death has been registered with Daighar police.