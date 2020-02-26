Marine Drive protesters booked

Mumbai

26 February 2020 01:37 IST

Police identify 10 people, working on finding others

The police on Tuesday registered an FIR against the protesters who had gathered at Marine Drive on Monday night in solidarity with victims of the violence in Delhi.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone I) Sangramsinh Nishandar said the protesters have been charged with unlawful assembly under the Indian Penal Code and the Maharashtra Police Act. “We have identified 10 protesters and are working on identifying the others. No arrests have been made or summonses issued at this point,” he said.

At least 10 people were confirmed dead by Tuesday evening in the violence against those protesting the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register in Delhi since Monday.

On Monday, a group of Mumbai residents had decided to hold a silent candlelight vigil at Gateway Of India from 10 p.m. to midnight. However, the Colaba police barricaded all the roads leading to the venue, after which they relocated to Marine Drive.

Around 11.30 p.m., the police started asking the protesters to disperse. “By this time, they had been conducting the protest without permission for a good 30 minutes and were attracting attention, due to which the crowd was swelling in size. When they did not move despite repeated requests, we had to disperse them physically,” an officer with the Marine Drive police said.

Eight people were taken to Marine Drive police station and released after their details were noted down.