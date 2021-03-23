Mansukh Hiren death probe still on, investigation points to Sachin Vaze involvement: ATS

Sachin Vaze EMMANUAL YOGINI

Mumbai:

23 March 2021 16:50 IST

Jaijeet Singh, the Additional Director General of Police of Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in a press conference on Tuesday said that investigation into the murder of automobile parts dealer Mansukh Hiren was still going on.

Mr. Singh said that since March 6 when ATS was asked to probe the case, officials have recorded the statement of Hiren Mansukh's wife, who expressed her apprehension and involvement of now arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze in the murder.

Mr Vaze was arrested on March 12, following which a detailed statement was recorded, said Mr Singh. During the course of our investigation we found that Mr Vaze had used 5 SIM cards which were procured from Gujarat through Naresh Ramniklal Gor and police constable Vinayak Shinde, added Singh.

“We also found that the phones in which the SIM cards were used have been destroyed by the accused,” said Mr Singh. He added that ATS officials have procured various CCTV footage from Mumbai and Thane, and procedures are being followed to recover those footage destroyed by the accused.

“We also recovered a Volvo car from Gujarat which was allegedly used by the accused. FSL Kalina is carrying out its forensic investigations,” said Mr Singh.

Mr. Singh further said, “We have recorded statements of many witnesses in the case. And there are some witnesses who are willing to record their statement under CrPC which could then be used as evidence. And the probe will continue.”

“We need his (Mr. Vaze) custody and will approach the court,” Mr. Singh said .