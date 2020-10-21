Man held for stealing bank account details

Mumbai

Accused accessed passwords of around 350 Paytm app users

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has arrested a 25-year-old man for siphoning off money from the bank accounts of Paytm app users after fraudulently accessing their user names and passwords.

Mohammed Munna Ansari (25), a resident of Ghatkopar, worked as a field sales executive for a firm in Andheri hired by Paytm to introduce the app to local traders.

“After helping traders install the app, he would steal their bank account details and later siphon off money. We have found 350 user names and passwords in his custody. We are investigating how many people he has cheated so far,” said Balsingh Rajput, Superintendent of Police, Maharashtra Cyber Cell.

Rajesh Patel, a dairy trader, had filed a complaint that ₹59,448 had been withdrawn from his bank account between August 20 and September 20. Paytm had sent an email alerting him of someone suspiciously logging into his account.

The accused was charged under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 43, 66 and 66 (C) of the Information Technology Act. He has been remanded in police custody till October 21.