Maharashtra’s active COVID-19 case tally nudges 1.40 lakh mark

Pune

17 March 2021 01:37 IST

State reports nearly 18,000 new cases, 87 fatalities; recovery rate drops to 91.77%

Maharashtra posted yet another record single-day jump of 17,864 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday as its active case tally rapidly climbed to 1,38,813.

Just 9,510 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours with the State’s recovery rate dipping to 91.77%.

As many as 87 deaths pushed the fatality toll to 52,996.

While the total case tally has reached 23,47,328, the cumulative recoveries stand at 21,54,253.

“Of a total 1,77,15,522 laboratory samples tested thus far, 23,47,328 (with the case positivity increasing marginally to 13.25%) have returned positive with over 1,06,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate said, adding that the State’s case fatality had incrementally dropped to 2.26%.

Pune district reported another staggering spike of over 3,500 new cases to take its total case tally to 4,45,319. As per the State Health Department figures, 14 deaths were reported as the fatality count went up to 8,158. According to district authorities, the active case tally has now crossed the 24,000 mark while the death toll has touched 9,440.

Mumbai city recorded a massive surge of 1,922 new cases, taking its total tally to 3,47,597 of whom 13,862 are active. Four fatalities took the city’s death toll to 11,543.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha logged another alarming jump of more than 2,600 cases as its total cases rose to 1,78,616 of whom 19,558 are active. With 10 deaths, its toll has touched 3,597.

Yavatmal district in the same region added 435 fresh cases and 10 deaths. Its total case tally has reached 22,699 of whom 2,943 are active while the fatality toll has climbed to 507.

Cases continued to pile up in Aurangabad in Marathwada which registered 992 cases to take its total tally to 61,206 of whom 8,877 are active. As many as 12 deaths took the toll to 1,306.

Western Maharashtra, however, continued to report relatively low cases and deaths. Satara added 135 new cases and only a single fatality as the total cases rose to 61,006 of whom 1,673 are active, while the death toll has touched 1,860.

Sangli recorded 55 cases and zero deaths as the district’s total case tally rose to 51,947 of whom only 785 are active.

Kolhapur reported 41 cases and no deaths as its total tally reached 50,215 of whom just 403 are active.

Dr. Awate said that currently, 6,52,531 people across the State were in home quarantine and 6,067 were in institutional quarantine facilities.