Coronavirus | Maharashtra’s active cases near 88,000

Pune

27 November 2020 23:45 IST

6,185 new cases recorded as opposed to 4,089 recoveries

COVID-19 cases outpaced recoveries yet again with Maharashtra reporting 6,185 new cases on Friday as opposed to just 4,089 recoveries.

The total case tally now stands at 18,08,550, with the number of active cases continuing its upward rise to reach 87,969. The cumulative recoveries have reached 16,72,627, with the recovery rate decreasing to 92.48%. As many as 85 deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 46,898.

“Of a total of 1,06,35,600 laboratory samples tested thus far, 18,08,550 (case positivity rate of 17%) have returned positive, with over 88,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate, adding that the State’s case fatality rate stands at 2.59%.

1,074 cases in Mumbai

Pune district reported another big surge of 1,198 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,50,689, while nine deaths saw its total death toll reach 7,322. As per district administration figures, the active case figure has risen further to 10,883, while its recovery rate incrementally dipped to 94.36%.

Mumbai city, too, reported a big spike of 1,074 cases to take its total case tally to 2,80,818, of which 14,185 are active. 17 fatalities saw the city’s death toll rise to 10,757.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported 370 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,12,350, of which just 3,839 are currently active. Six deaths took the total death toll to 2,935.

In western Maharashtra, Satara district reported five deaths to take its cumulative death toll to 1,631. A heightened spike of 257 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 52,042, of which 2,234 are currently active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 66 cases and two deaths as the district’s reported cases reached 48,521, of which just 955 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,716.

Kolhapur reported a mere 12 cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 48,451. Its active case tally has now come down to 207. The total death toll remained at 1,672.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported 370 cases and two deaths as its total case tally reached 104,061, of which 1,872 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,686. Neighbouring Jalgaon reported just 29 cases and one death as its total case tally reached 54,842, of which only 1,111 are active, while its death toll stood at 1,384.

Dr. Awate informed that currently a total of 5,28,395 people across the State were in home quarantine and 7,248 were in institutional quarantine facilities.