Maharashtra’s active case tally dips again

Pune

05 September 2021 23:40 IST

State reports 5,916 recoveries, 4,057 new cases; Pune, Ahmednagar remain hotspots

Maharashtra reported 5,916 recoveries on Sunday against 4,057 new COVID-19 cases as the active case tally dipped incrementally to 50,095.

With 67 fatalities, the State’s death toll rose to 1,37,774, while the case fatality rate remained at 2.12%.

The State recorded over 44,000 new cases between August 26 and September 4, said Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary, State Health Department. Pune and Ahmednagar districts continued to remain hotspots. A number of districts in the Vidarbha region had reported zero or single-digit cases for the last several weeks, he said.

“Ten districts have 90% of the State’s cases, while in six districts, including Dhule, Nandurbar, Wardha and Gondia, the active cases were zero to negligible. Pune constitutes 22% of the active cases reported in the past week, while Ahmednagar constitutes 17%,” said Mr. Vyas, adding that the case positivity rate in Pune and Ahmednagar continued to be on the rise, with the figure well above 5%.

Mr. Vyas informed that 6% of total patients in the State were in the ICU, of whom 2% were on ventilator, 16% of patients required oxygen.

Meanwhile, the total cases have reached 64,86,174, while cumulative recoveries have risen to 62,94,767, with the recovery rate has risen incrementally to 97.05%.

“Of a total 5,48,54,018 laboratory samples tested thus far, 64,86,174 (with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 11.92%) have returned positive, with more than 1.94 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported nearly 840 new cases, taking its total cases to 11,21,068. Eight deaths pushed the toll to 18,738. As per district authorities, the active case tally has exceeded 9,300.

Mumbai reported 495 new cases to take its total case tally to 7,46,341, while the active case tally rose to 4,003. Two more deaths took the city’s toll to 15,993.

Ahmednagar reported 688 new cases and 10 deaths, taking its total cases to 3,12,879, of whom 5,701 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll rose to 6,588.

Satara reported 517 new cases and 24 deaths, taking the total cases to 2,41,046, of whom 6,603 are active, while the death toll rose to 6,068. Neighbouring Sangli reported 148 new cases and five deaths. The total case tally stands at 2,03,122, with the active cases declining to 3,251, while the death toll reached 5,500.

Kolhapur reported 126 new cases and four deaths, taking its total case tally to 2,04,199. The active cases have risen incrementally to 1,133. The cumulative death toll stands at 5,808.