Maharashtra sees 8,912 fresh cases, 257 deaths

Mumbai

20 June 2021 04:09 IST

State records 10,373 recoveries; surge of 676 cases in Mumbai

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 8,912 new COVID-19 cases and 257 fatalities, taking its tally to 59,63,420 and the toll to 1,17,356, the State Health Department said.

Of the 257 deaths, 193 had occurred in the last 48 hours, and 64 in the last week. Another 425 fatalities were added to the cumulative toll as part of the ongoing data reconciliation exercise, which increased the overall count by 682.

With 10,373 patients being discharged, the tally of recoveries reached 57,10,356, leaving the State with 1,32,597 active cases.

The case recovery rate stands at 95.76%, while the fatality rate is 1.97%. With 2,34,379 new tests, the number of samples tested so far has gone up to 3,93,12,920.

Mumbai city added 676 cases and 13 fatalities, taking its case tally to 7,19,266 and death toll to 15,279. Mumbai division reported 1,708 fresh cases and 81 deaths, taking the tally to 15,73,223 and the toll to 31,216. Palghar district reported 32 deaths.

Nashik division reported 878 new cases and 25 deaths of which 16 were from rural parts of Ahmednagar. Pune division reported 2,523 cases and 66 deaths, of which 23 were from Satara alone.

Kolhapur division’s total case tally increased by 2,705 and its death toll by 59.