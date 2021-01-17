Maharashtra records over 3,000 new COVID-19 cases

Pune

17 January 2021 22:15 IST

Active cases rise to 52,653; State reports 2,342 more recoveries and 50 deaths

Maharashtra reported just 2,342 COVID-19 recoveries on Sunday as opposed to 3,081 fresh cases as the active case tally again rose incrementally to 52,653.

The total case tally has now reached 19,90,759. With 50 more fatalities, the State’s total death toll climbed to 50,438. The cumulative recoveries stand at 18,86,469. The State’s recovery rate is 94.76%, while its case fatality stood at 2.53%.

“Of 1,38,06,387 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,90,759 (with the case positivity rate down to 14.42%) have returned positive with over 63,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported nearly 500 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,82,157. Ten deaths saw the total death toll rise to 7,865. As per district administration figures, the active case tally stands at 5,335, while the district’s recovery rate stands at 96.19%.

531 cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported 531 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,02,757, of which just 6,779 are active. Seven fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,244. Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported more than 300 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,32,099, of which 4,745 are active. Ten deaths saw the death toll reach 3,299.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported no deaths while 72 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 55,567, of which just 783 are active. Neighbouring Sangli reported 49 cases and no deaths as well as the district’s reported cases reached 50,608, of which just 494 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,776. Kolhapur reported eight cases and zero fatalities as its tally reached 48,974, of which just 153 are active. The death toll stands at 1,669.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported more than 250 cases and a single death as its total case tally reached 119,080, of which 1,483 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,964. Jalgaon reported 78 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 56,990, of which only 600 are active, while its toll stands at 1,467.

A total of 2,25,308 people across the State are in home quarantine and 2,045 are in institutional quarantine.