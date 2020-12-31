Maharashtra records 3,612 recoveries, 3,509 new cases

Pune

Active cases dip to 52,902; recovery rate rises to 94.64%; 58 more deaths in State

Maharashtra’s recoveries only marginally outweighed cases on Thursday, with only 3,612 COVID-19 patients being discharged as opposed to 3,509 new cases.

As per the State Health Department figures, the active case tally has dipped to 52,902, while the total case tally stands at 19,32,112. As many as 58 deaths saw the total toll climb to 49,521.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 18,28,546. The State’s recovery rate has incrementally risen to 94.64%, while the case fatality stands at 2.56%. “Of a total of 1,27,47,633 laboratory samples tested thus far, 19,32,112 (with the case positivity rate down to 15.16%) have returned positive with over 75,000 samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune district reported over 500 new cases to take its total case tally to 3,72,655, while seven deaths took its total death toll to 7,767. As per district administration figures, the active case tally has dipped further to 6,217, while the district’s recovery rate has gone up to 95.88%.

714 new cases in Mumbai

Mumbai reported a surge of 714 cases to take its total case tally to 2,93,436, of which 9,325 are active. Nine fatalities saw the city’s death toll reach 11,116.

Nagpur district in Vidarbha reported over 350 new cases, taking the district’s total case tally to 1,25,232, of which 4,216 are currently active. Four more deaths took the total toll to 3,204.

In western Maharashtra, Satara reported eight fatalities as its cumulative death toll touched 1,763, while 130 fresh cases saw the total case tally rise to 54,568, of which just 790 are active.

Neighbouring Sangli reported only 18 cases and a single death as the district’s reported cases reached 50,144, of which only 287 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,769. Kolhapur reported just 15 cases and a single fatality as its total case tally reached 49,136, of which just 507 are active. The total death toll reached 1,660.

In north Maharashtra, Nashik district reported over 250 cases and five deaths as its total case tally reached 115,259, of which just 1,760 are active. Its death toll stands at 1,899. Neighbouring Jalgaon district reported 55 new cases and no deaths as its total case tally reached 56,124, of which only 486 are active, while its death toll stands at 1,447.

Dr. Awate informed that currently, a total of 2,81,303 people across the State are in home quarantine and 3,578 are in institutional quarantine facilities.