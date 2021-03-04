Maharashtra Governor accepts Sanjay Rathod’s resignation

Sanjay Rathod

Mumbai

04 March 2021 22:27 IST

Shiv Sena leader’s name was linked to the death of a 23-year-old woman in Pune

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has accepted State Forest Minister Sanjay Rathod’s letter of resignation, which was sent to his office on Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Rathod stepped down on Sunday, a day ahead of the start of the budget session, after his name was linked to the death of a 23-year-old woman in Pune.

The Bharatiya Janata Party had been demanding the Shiv Sena leader’s resignation since the allegations surfaced nearly a month ago.

Advertising

Advertising