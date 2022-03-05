Maharashtra for change of role in ward delimitation 

A view of the Maharashtra Assembly.

March 05, 2022 01:12 IST

State to take cue from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Maharashtra government is set to table a Bill in the House on Monday proposing to take over the local body ward delimitation and formation process, on the lines of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This comes a day after the State government’s announcement to not hold local body polls in the State until OBC reservation in local civic bodies is restored.

Both Houses of the State legislature had to be adjourned for the second day of the Budget session on Friday amid protests and sloganeering by the Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the government of sidelining the interests of the OBCs.

OBC reservation

Leader of the Opposition Devendra Fadnavis accused the State government of not being serious enough about reinstating OBC reservation. “This government has made some unpardonable mistakes while submitting the report to the State Backward Class Commission. Who are these officials? Responsibility must be fixed,” he said.

Mr. Fadnavis said that the State government must bring a Bill on the lines of Madhya Pradesh where the State has taken upon itself to declare dates of the local body polls.

Senior OBC leader and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal said that this was not the time to play blame game. “Even we can accuse the BJP that it did nothing in the last seven years of power in the Centre and five years in the State. But that won’t fetch anything. We must stand united to ensure OBC reservation is restored,” he said. Mr. Bhujbal added that the State government will do necessary additions to the report and again submit it to the court as mandated.

BJP continues stir

Unsatisfied with the reply, BJP MLAs who had come to the House wearing ‘OBC Bachao’ caps, continued with the protest. Amid sloganeering, Assembly Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal called for question hour. But the House was adjourned as protests continued. After the House reconvened, Shiv Sena MLA Ravindra Waikar initiated discussion on a resolution thanking Governor for his speech. But the House had to be adjourned again till Monday.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said in the council that the State government would bring a Bill on Monday after studying it from M.P. and its impact. The draft of the Bill was approved by the Cabinet at a meeting late on Friday evening.