Maharashtra COVID-19 tally crosses 10.37 lakh with 22,084 fresh cases

Mumbai

13 September 2020 07:24 IST

Mumbai records spike of 2,350 cases; 13,489 more recover from virus in State

Maharashtra on Saturday again recorded over 20,000 new COVID-19 cases, taking its total case tally past the 10.37 lakh mark, while its cumulative death toll crossed the 29,000 mark.

Health Department officials said the State was continuing its trend of reporting higher number of COVID-19 infections. With 22,084 new cases, the case load has now surged to 10,37,765. The State also recorded 391 more fatalities, pushing its death toll to 29,115.

A total of 13,489 patients were discharged on Saturday, raising the number of recoveries to 7,28,512. Of the cumulative cases in the State, 2,79,768 are active, the Health Department officials said. While the State’s recovery rate now stands at 70.2%, its case fatality rate has reduced marginally to 2.81%.

Mumbai recorded a massive spike of 2,350 cases, taking its total case tally to 1,67,656. The city also reported 42 more fatalities, pushing its death toll to 8,109. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, reported 5,942 fresh cases and 77 more deaths. The case load in MMR has now reached 3,93,581, while its total death toll stands at 13,867.

While Pune city added 1,971 new COVID-19 cases, neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad civic body reported 1,294 new infections.

1,174 cases in Nashik

Nashik city witnessed a rise of 1,174 cases, while Sangli’s total case tally went up by 914 cases. Nagpur city added 1,495 new cases, while Aurangabad city reported 914 fresh infections.

Among other cities, Amravati reported 235 new cases, Chandrapur 144 and Jalgaon 102. A total of 16,52,955 people are under home quarantine, while 38,275 people are placed in institutional quarantine. A total of 51,64,840 samples have been tested in the State till date.