Local train services to resume in Mumbai from August 15

Uddhav Thackeray

Pune

09 August 2021 05:43 IST

Those fully vaccinated will be allowed; decision to lift curbs on hotels, malls after meeting today, says Uddhav.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced that Mumbai local train services would be reopened on August 15 for citizens who had taken both vaccine doses.

Making the much-anticipated announcement during his address to the State, Mr. Thackeray, cautioning citizens to strictly adhere to pandemic norms, said the condition was that 14 days must have passed since the second dose.

‘Stagger work timings’

“We are setting up an app where citizens will have to apply for a pass. For those who don’t have smartphones, an offline facility will be made available. Till now, 21 lakh citizens have taken both the doses.” He said the government would also appeal to offices to stagger work timings and allow those who could continue working from home.

He said while restrictions were being relaxed in a number of districts and cities, a comprehensive decision on removing curbs on hotels, malls and prayer halls would be taken only after the meeting with the State COVID-19 taskforce team on Monday.

Exhorting the public not to give an invitation to the third wave, Mr. Thackeray pointed to the increasing cases in Kerala and other States in the wake of the Delta Plus variant of the virus.

“In February this year, we thought that the pandemic was going away…but then, cases suddenly shot up in Vidarbha — the ‘Delta’ variant. So, even as we are relaxing rules, we need to be extremely careful about not crowding in places, especially during festivities,” he said.

The CM singled out some districts where it was particularly important for authorities to ensure that the case surge was kept under check. “It is especially necessary to take care in the six districts recently hit by severe floods. Citizens in Pune, which has been reporting 900 cases daily, and Ahmednagar, which sees an average rise of more than 600 cases, also need to be very careful in following the norms.”

Ramping up vaccination was the only means to check the spread of the contagion. The State had the capacity to vaccinate up to 15 lakh people a day and was already carrying out an average eight lakh vaccinations, Mr. Thackeray said.

Possible third wave

“We have already taken steps to prepare for a possible third wave and correct the lacunae in our health infrastructure that came into relief during the lethal second wave. The State has 600 testing labs while the number of isolation beds has risen to 4.5 lakh. We have 34,507 ICU beds and over 1.10 lakh oxygen beds besides 13,500 ventilators. At the peak of the second wave, we needed 80,000 oxygen beds,” he said.

He said despite a steady decline in cases, the State’s active case number had still not dropped to the lowest levels before the second wave. “It is pointless merely remembering sacrifices of the freedom fighters on the occasion of Independence Day. We need to emulate them… Just as the 150-year British Raj was overthrown, we must steel ourselves to shake off the yoke of COVID-19.”