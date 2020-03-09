Jitendra Awhad hits out at Ganesh Naik, calls him blot on democracy

Navi Mumbai

09 March 2020 06:59 IST

Ahead of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) polls, Housing Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad on Sunday launched an attack on local strongman and former party colleague Ganesh Naik, terming the latter a “blot on democracy”.

He also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP_ MLA of backing extortionists.

Mr. Awhad said the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government will end Mr. Naik’s rule in the NMMC, elections to which will be held next month.

Addressing an event of the NCP’s youth wing, Mr. Awhad said, “Who has the sand contracts (in Navi Mumbai)? Who has the gravel contracts? Who has the building contracts? Should I give an answer? It is Ganesh Naik, with whose blessing extortion goes on in Navi Mumbai.”

Mr. Awhad accused the BJP leader of encouraging dynastic rule.

“He is a blot on democracy,” he alleged.

Mr. Naik trashed the Housing Minister’s charges and said the latter was not worth the challenge. He said the NCP leader knows people in Navi Mumbai would pay attention to him only if the BJP leader’s name is taken.