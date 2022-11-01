Issue government resolution on illegal hoardings by next month, Bombay HC tells State govt.

File image. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

The Bombay High Court recently directed the Maharashtra government to issue a government resolution (GR) in a month on the removal of illegal hoardings across the State.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice M.S. Karnik was hearing a bunch of public interest litigation (PIL) petitions on the increase of unauthorised and illegal hoardings, banners and posters across the State.

The court on October 13 had said, “Compliance affidavit about the action taken regarding the special drive for removing the unauthorized hoardings of some Municipal Corporations has not yet been filed. If there is no response by the next date from the respective Corporations, for example Latur, the concerned Commissioners to remain personally present in the Court on the next date.”

Senior advocate Anil Sakhare, appearing for Mumbai’s civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), said the State should provide necessary police machinery for enforcing the order of this court in view of the threat perception to the officials of the municipal corporation while removing unauthorised hoardings. The government counsel had assured that the State will render all necessary co-operation for this purpose.

The court was informed that a meeting of the committee comprising of Additional Chief Secretary, Municipal Secretary (Revenue) and other members was held and necessary recommendations have been made to the department concerned of the State. The government for issuance of appropriate GR on removal of illegal hoardings. The court directed the State to place the GR before it on November 14.

Last month, advocate-general (A-G) Ashutosh Kumbhakoni had informed the court that a special drive was conducted and 27,206 hoardings were removed on August 3 and 4 across all municipal corporations except Mumbai. He submitted a report that mentioned a fine of ₹7.23 crore was recovered from the district councils, 686 hoardings were removed and a fine of ₹38,000 was collected. In Mumbai, the drive was conducted for ten days – August 3 to 13. During this period, 1,693 hoardings were removed and 168 first information reports (FIRs) were lodged.