IMD warns of cyclonic storm

Navi Mumbai

12 May 2021 00:58 IST

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast this year’s first storm in the Arabian Sea this week.

A warning of rough sea conditions, which is expected to develop starting Thursday, has been issued and fishermen from the coastal States have been advised against venturing into the sea from Friday.

“A low-pressure area is very likely to form over the southeast Arabian Sea on the morning of May 14. It is likely to move north-northwestwards across this region adjoining Lakshadweep. It may intensify into a cyclonic storm around May 16,” an IMD statement said on Tuesday.

Maharashtra-Goa coast is likely to witness squally winds reaching 40-50 kmph.

Padmashree Bainade, resident district collector of Raigad, has issued orders to search and rescue teams to stay alert and keep equipment like woodcutter, JCB battery, generator sets, and other equipment ready in preparation for the possibility of a cyclonic storm.