Four days after the Kharghar sunstroke tragedy, 14 dead and five in hospital

April 20, 2023 - Mumbai

Four days after lakhs of people suffered from sunstroke on April 16 during the Maharashtra Bhushan award ceremony in Navi Mumbai, five people are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals, police officials confirmed on April 19.

As on April 20, 14 persons had died from sunstroke and dehydration. The most recent death was that of a 34-year-old woman, Swati Vaidya, from Virar.

Some of the post-mortem reports revealed that the deceased had not eaten anything and consumed very little or no water for at least seven hours.

The event was held on April 16, a Sunday, from 10.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m., and was attended by around 21 lakh Shrisa-dasya, followers of Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, who was felicitated in the ceremony.

Around 650 attendees reported complications due to heatstroke and at least 60 of them were taken to nearby health facilities.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, a 10-bed ward has been prepared at the Nerul Municipal Hospital with oral rehydration kits, ice packs, paracetamol tablets, etc., by the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

