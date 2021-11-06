Two injured after fire breaks out in Mumbai high-rise

Google Maps image locates residential high-rise Hansa Heritage on Mathuradas Road at Kandivali (West) in Mumbai.

Mumbai

06 November 2021 22:19 IST

At least two people were injured after a fire broke out in a 15-storey residential building in suburban Kandivali (West) in Mumbai on late Saturday evening, a civic official said.

The fire started in a flat on the 14th floor of Hansa Heritage on Mathuradas Road around 8:30 pm, he said.

"Police, four firefighting vehicles and fire brigade personnel rushed to the site and started rescue and dousing operations. Two persons who were injured were taken to a nearby hospital," the official said.

Dousing operation was still on, he added.