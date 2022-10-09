Fadnavis should explain why Savarkar was getting pension from the British: Maharashtra Congress chief Patole

Nana Patole said the RSS and Veer Savarkar had no contribution to the freedom struggle

The Hindu Bureau MUMBAI
October 09, 2022 04:09 IST

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. FIle | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole on Saturday said that he had asked Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to create a fuss over a statement made by Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi about Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Veer Savarkar in Karnataka.

“Whatever Mr. Gandhi said was absolutely right. What is the problem with that? Savarkar and the RSS did not even contribute to the freedom movement. There is enough proof to show Savarkar was getting a pension from the British,” he said challenging Mr. Fadnavis to explain why Mr. Savarkar was getting the pension.

Speaking to mediapersons here, the State Congress chief said RSS and Mr. Savarkar had no contribution to the freedom struggle. “On the contrary, the role of Savarkar and the RSS in the Indian freedom struggle was to support the British,” he said.

