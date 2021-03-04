Don’t teach us Hindutva, Uddhav tells BJP

Mumbai

04 March 2021 11:10 IST

We were Hindus when you broke alliance with us, will remain so: Maharashtra CM

From distancing itself from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) brand of Hindutva to questioning the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) contribution in freedom struggle and from slamming the Centre over asking citizens to bang empty plates to criticising it over the treatment meted out to protesting farmers, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray launched a sharp attack on the Opposition in the Assembly on Wednesday.

“There is a clear difference between you (BJP) and us. You asked people to bang empty plates. We, through Shiv Bhojan scheme ensured that the poor get a plate full of meal. That’s the difference between us,” said Mr. Thackeray during his reply to a discussion on the motion of thanks to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s address on the opening day of the Budget session.

Mr. Thackeray said the BJP has no right to teach others about Hindutva. “Where was your Hindutva when you shared power with separatists in Jammu & Kashmir? Where was your Hindutva when you allied with Nitish Kumar who wanted to make India free of RSS? When nobody came forward to take credit for Babri demolition, Balasaheb Thackeray came forward. We were Hindus when you broke alliance with us in 2014, we are today and we will remain so tomorrow. BJP shouldn’t teach us Hindutva. They are not eligible to do so,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Taking on the BJP over the ongoing farmers’ struggle against three farm laws, Mr. Thackeray said the Centre is putting nails in their path, when ideally it should have been on the China border. “Who are you to stop farmers from marching to Delhi? Are those farmers anti-nationals for merely asking questions? Is this country your private property? Sena wasn’t part of freedom struggle, but your parent organisation (RSS) too did never take part in it,” he said.

Commenting on the rising COVID-19 cases in the State, Mr. Thackeray said he has no intention to reimpose lockdown. “I don’t care if you ridicule me. But why make fun of the State’s campaign against coronavirus? I urge all of you to follow health norms irrespective of whether or not you get the vaccine,” he said.

Replying to the Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis’ questions on closing down his pet Jalyukta Shivar project, Mr. Thackeray said the government acted after the CAG report highlighted problems. “You believe a report which point out deficiencies in State government’s health campaign against coronavirus, but refuse to trust CAG report. Should we close down CAG?” he asked.

Mr. Thackeray also appealed to the BJP to not play spoilsport in the Mumbai Metro project. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government has shifted the Metro car shed from Aarey forest to Kanjurmarg as the “Aarey space will not be enough considering growing population and needs of the population. The new location identified by us will cater to the needs of Metro line which will be extended till Badlapur.”