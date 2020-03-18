Dip in poultry sales: State warns rumour-mongers of stern action

Humble request: Shiv Sena MPs, including Arvind Sawant (second from left), meet Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to demand financial assistance for poultry farmers.

18 March 2020 23:39 IST

No threat of contracting COVID-19 from consuming poultry products: Minister

Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar on Wednesday said the State government is constantly monitoring people who spread disinformation on social media that consumption of poultry products increases the chances of contracting the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Mr. Kedar clarified that there is no threat of contracting COVID-19 from eating chicken or other poultry products and strict action will be taken against individuals who spread such fake messages on social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter.

“These claims are unscientific and baseless. Farmers involved in poultry production are severely affected because of rumours that the coronavirus spreads through poultry,” he said.

A man in Andhra Pradesh and another person from Uttar Pradesh have been arrested for spreading false information related to COVID-19, Mr. Kedar said, adding that authorities are cracking down on rumour-mongers and they will be dealt with sternly.

Prices of poultry products have crashed following misinformation on social media that eating chicken or other meat can spread COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had asserted that there is no scientific evidence to show that the coronavirus spreads through eating chicken, mutton and seafood.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena MPs met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss the crisis in the poultry sector amid the novel coronavirus crisis. According to Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sawant, they discussed the reduction in demand for poultry products. They also requested the Centre to provide immediate financial assistance to poultry farmers in the State.