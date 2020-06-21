COVID-19 | Maharashtra sees highest spike with 3,874 new cases

Mumbai

State reports 160 deaths, its second-highest single-day rise; toll rises to 5,984; cumulative case load jumps to 1,28,205

Maharashtra recorded 3,874 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, its highest surge in a day, pushing its tally to 1,28,205. The State also recorded 160 fatalities, its second-highest single-day rise, taking its death toll to 5,984. Nearly 51% of Maharashtra’s cases and 59% deaths are from Mumbai.

Of the latest deaths, 136 were recorded in Mumbai, 10 in Jalgaon, six in Aurangabad, five in Pune, and one each in Solapur, Jalna and Beed. Of the 35 districts in the State, only three — Bhandara, Gondia and Chandrapur — have not reported a single death yet. Wardha and Gadchiroli, which had not reported any positive cases in the initial weeks of the outbreak, have now reported one death each.

Surge in cases in MMR

In the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with nine municipal corporations — Thane, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Kalyan-Dombivli, Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Mira Bhayander and Vasai-Virar — the case load is inching towards the 95,000 mark.

As on Saturday, the tally of cases in the MMR was 94,165. After Mumbai and Thane, Navi Mumbai, Kalyan-Dombivli and Vasai Virar have emerged as hotspots, with the civic bodies reporting a huge rise in positive cases within their limits.

The data reconciliation exercise is under way in many parts of the State. “Barring Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts, the reconciliation of deaths in all districts and municipal corporations in the State has been completed,” a State health official said.

On Saturday, 1,380 patients were discharged, taking the total tally of recoveries to 64,153. The State’s recovery rate stands at 50%.