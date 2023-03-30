COVID-19 | Maharashtra reports 3 deaths, 483 new cases in past 24 hours

March 30, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST - Mumbai

Three people died due to Covid-19 infection in Maharashtra on Wednesday, state health department officials informed. "A total of 483 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases in Maharashtra till March 29 is 2506," officials said.

The recovery rate in the state is currently standing at 98.15 per cent. Health officials also informed that RT-PCR tests are regularly being done at the airport. "A total of 35,639 patients were screened by RT-PCR at the airport, in which 43 have been found positive so far," officials said.

It has to be noted that four weeks ago, the positivity rate in Maharashtra was 1.05 per cent but currently it is standing at 6.15 per cent for the week (March 22 to March 28). The districts of Solapur and Sangli are currently experiencing the maximum positivity rate in Covid 19 infections with 20.05 per cent and 17.47 per cent respectively.

A total of 17.79 crores of Covid vaccination doses has been administered in the state. Across the country a total of 3,016 new Covid cases were recorded in the last 24 hours with a daily positive rate of 2.73 per cent, a government release said on Thursday, adding that 15,784 doses of COVID vaccines were administered during the same period.

According to the press release, 1,10,522 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far to 92.14 crores.

Earlier on Monday Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness status of the entire spectrum of management of the COVID19 pandemic in view of the upsurge in cases, with States and UTs through Video Conference. Dr. V.K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog and Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Dept. of Health Research were also present in the review meeting.

