Court rejects Indrani's plea for dress code exemption in jail

Mumbai

19 January 2021 17:39 IST

A special CBI court here on Tuesday rejected the plea of Indrani Mukerjea, a prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, seeking exemption from wearing the uniform prescribed for convicts in prison despite she being an undertrial.

Mukerjea is lodged at the Byculla women's jail here since her arrest in the case in 2015.

Last month, Mukerjea told the court that though she was an undertrial, jail authorities were asking her to wear a green sari, the uniform meant for convicts.

Subsequently, Mukerjea submitted an application through her lawyer seeking exemption from wearing this uniform.

However, special judge JC Jagdale rejected her plea.

Sheena Bora (24), Mukerjea's daughter from an earlier relationship, was allegedly strangled in a car and her body was disposed of in neighbouring Raigad district in April 2012.

The murder came to light in 2015 and the Mumbai police arrested Indrani Mukerjea, her driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna.

The case was later handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.