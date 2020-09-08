Chaos ahead of monsoon session over COVID-19 test reports

Mumbai

08 September 2020 07:47 IST

Chaotic scenes were witnessed on the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises on Monday before the commencement of the two-day monsoon session of the legislature as several MLAs were not allowed inside since their COVID-19 test reports were not available.

Former speaker Haribhau Bagade and other legislators, who were not able to enter the Vidhan Bhavan, complained to Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar when he arrived there.

Mr. Pawar called legislature secretary Rajendra Bhagwat and asked him to ensure that all legislators whose test reports were negative be allowed inside at the earliest.

He also summoned the local deputy commissioner of police and asked him to clear the crowd gathered at the Vidhan Bhavan’s main gate.

“Check the badges of members and their test reports first. Many members have got their tests done privately, allow them in if their reports are negative,” Mr. Pawar told the legislature staff.

According to Vidhan Bhavan sources, 2,115 samples for COVID-19 tests were collected from legislators, ministers, bureaucrats,legislature staff members, and journalists over the weekend. So far, 58 samples have tested positive, the sources said.

Meanwhile, some Opposition MLAs staged a protest on the stairs of the Vidhan Bhavan building, demanding scrapping of the regional reservation for medical admissions.

State officials have put in place a slew of measures like compulsory antigen tests for legislators, distribution of COVID-19 kits, and a new seating arrangement to ensure House proceedings go on without any hindrance.

