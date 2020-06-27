Cases in NMMC cross 6,000-mark; deaths 201

Navi Mumbai

27 June 2020 23:28 IST

Complete lockdown in 10 areas

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) crossed the 6,000-mark on Saturday, with 150 new COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 6,003.

Seven more deaths were also reported, taking the death toll to 201. With 111 people being discharged, the total recoveries reached 3,405. The recovery rate is now 56% and mortality rate 3.3%. Navi Mumbai has 2,397 active patients.

The number of containment zones has gone up from 23 to 34, of which 10 places would be under complete lockdown from Monday till July 5. Navi Mumbai Police Commisisoner Sanjay Kumar urged people of these areas to stock up the essentials for seven days.

“We would be barricading the entry and exit of these containment zones. No one will be allowed to go out or enter. Police personnel living there will also be asked to stay home,” a senior police officer said. During the lockdown, the NMMC will conduct house to house screening of residents in these zones.

88 new cases in Panvel

Meanwhile, the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 88 new cases, taking its tally to 1,787. With three more deaths, the death toll climbed to 70. The discharge of 27 people took the number of recoveries to 1,153. The PMC currently has 564 active patients, with a 64% recovery and 3.9% mortality rate.

Panvel rural reported 46 new cases, taking the tally to 807. One more death was also reported. The death toll is now 19. Twenty-six more people were discharged, taking total recoveries to 516. With 272 active patients, the area’s recovery rate is 63.9% and mortality rate 2.3%.