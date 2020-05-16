Cases cross 1,000 mark in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai

With 74 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Friday, Navi Mumbai’s tally has risen to 1,048. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) also reported four deaths, taking its death toll to 23. Of the positive cases, 753 are undergoing treatment, while 272 have recovered.

Nineteen new cases were recorded in Koparkhairane, 18 in Nerul, 14 in Turbhe, 13 in Ghansoli and two each in Belapur, Airoli and Digha. Of the four new victims, one was a 60-year-old retired man from Turbhe who lost his wife a few months ago and was suffering from hypertension. Following aggravated cough, he got admitted to a hospital, where he tested positive. He died on Thursday.

The other victims were a 68-year-old resident of Nerul, who worked as vegetable trader at APMC market; a 42-year-old man from Ghansoli, who worked as a housekeeper; and a 50-year-old man from Koparkhairane, whose brother worked at APMC market.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) recorded 15 new cases on Friday, taking its tally to 234. Of the positive cases, 100 have recovered, seven have died and 127 are being treated. Four patients were discharged on Friday.

A total of 1,702 people have been tested under PMC till now, of which 39 reports are pending. Under Panvel Rural limits, 12 new cases were recorded, taking the tally to 93. Of the cases, 14 have recovered and three have died. Uran reported three new cases, pushing its tally to 107. Of these, seven have recovered.