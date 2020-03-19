Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation announces closure of shops on certain streets

Mumbai

19 March 2020 13:38 IST

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has declared a number of measures to control crowding

With Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on March 18 declaring a number of measures to control crowding in the wake of COVID-19, one of them being partial closure of shops, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has announced closure of shops on particular streets of the city on alternate days.

On March 18, the civic body announced that shops would remain closed in Mahim and Dharavi. These include shops on major roads such as N.C. Kelkar road and Senapati Bapat Marg.

Advertising

Advertising

The Dadar Vyapari Sangh, which represents 900 shops, including 600 in Dadar, declared that their shops will remain closed until March 24, following which they will take a review.

Besides, shops on several roads in Matunga, Sion and Wadala will also remain shut. These include important roads such as B.A. Road, R.A. Kidwai Road and Sion Station Road, among others.

However, grocery shops and pharmacies are not included and will continue to function